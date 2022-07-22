LeBron James: Lakers’ Scotty Pippen Jr. Has ‘Bright Future’

Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, had an impressive college career at Vanderbilt, but still found himself on the outside looking in for the 2022 NBA draft.

The Lakers took advantage of Pippen going undrafted and brought him in on a two-way contract. He’s already impressed one of the most significant people in the organization: superstar forward LeBron James.

James had a chance to see Pippen perform in person in Summer League, and the former Commodore did not disappoint. In the Lakers’ first game in Las Vegas, he led the team with 19 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals. He also got helped up by the future Hall of Famer after stumbling to the ground after finishing at the rim during the game. Evidently, he made a great impression.

Pippen Jr. still has an uphill battle to make the Lakers’ full-time roster, but he’s off to a strong start.

In three years at Vanderbilt, he notched two All-SEC first-team selections, averaging over 20 points per game as a sophomore and junior.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.