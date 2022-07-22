Skip to main content
The Los Angeles Rams, Shaquille O'Neal and Juan Soto on Today's SI Feed
Lakers–Pacers Russell Westbrook Trade ‘Currently Dead,’ per Report

Russell Westbrook doesn’t appear to be heading to Indiana. 

According to Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, the rumored trade between the Lakers and Pacers that would have sent Westbrook to Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield is “currently dead.” Kravitz reports the apparent hold up is the Pacers’ ask for two first round picks in the deal, while Los Angeles is only willing to include one.

ESPN reported earlier this week that the two sides were in discussions about this possible trade. With Hield and Turner’s salary in the trade, and with Indiana’s new cap space, cleared after signing DeAndre Ayton to an offer sheet which was ultimately matched by the Suns, the Pacers were one of the few teams equipped to acquire Westbrook’s $47 million salary for next year.

Kravitz said the second first round pick in question would be the Lakers’ 2029 selection. Due to NBA rules which prohibit a team from trading first round picks in back-to-back years, the next first-rounder Los Angeles is able to trade is in 2027, due to the trade for Anthony Davis in 2019.

Even if the deal were to go through, Kravitz reports the Pacers never planned on rostering Westbrook, and would likely choose to buy him out instead. 

Additionally, the Pacers would still like to trade Turner, who is owed $17.5 million in the final year of his deal next season. However, Kravitz said Indiana is willing to hold onto Turner until the right deal arises.

