Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Hornets Considering Signing Point Guard Kemba Walker, per Report

The Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise point guard Kemba Walker in free agency, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It was reported in June that Walker and the Pistons were finalizing a contract buyout, and now it appears Charlotte is considering bringing him back in a bench role. 

The Hornets are also reportedly interested in possibly re-signing Isaiah Thomas, but they are going to be patient with roster moves as they wait for Miles Bridges’s legal issues to be resolved, per Charania. Bridges pled not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in June. 

Walker was drafted by Charlotte with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 NBA draft. He spent eight seasons there, earning three of his four career All-Star appearances. He joined the Celtics via a sign-and-trade in 2019 but was then trading to the Knicks in June 2021. Walker, 32, dealt with knee issues this past season and only appeared in 37 games for New York before he was sidelined. He averaged 11.6 points per game. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The U.S. women’s 4x400m relay team celebrates at the 2022 world championships.
Play
Olympics

The First World Championships in the U.S. Went Perfectly. But Was It Enough?

With the Los Angeles Games just six years away, the world championships were a chance to attract new track and field fans. But did it vault the sport into the mainstream as officials intended?

By Greg Bishop16 minutes ago
triple-h-wwe
Play
Wrestling

Triple H Named Head of WWE Creative After Vince McMahon Resignation

Paul “Triple H” Levesque will now “assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.”

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer36 minutes ago
charlesbarkley
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Reveals Salary It Would Take for Him to Leave Turner and Join LIV

He says he hasn't gotten an offer from LIV yet but would join for right price.

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Nick Saban
College Football

Alabama Opening Team Store With Official Apparel, NIL Merchandise

The Crimson Tide are taking advantage of the new NIL rules to benefit their student-athletes inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Nets forward Kevin Durant works in the post on Celtics wing Jaylen Brown.
Play
NBA

Jaylen Brown Tweets Message Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

The Celtics wing tweeted a cryptic message amid trade rumors.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Great American Ball Park.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Trade Rumors Fly to Start the Second Half

How much better will the Dodgers get before the deadline? Will the Red Sox be sellers?

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
General overall view of AT&T Stadium with the Dallas Cowboys logo on the video board at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Betting

Dallas Enters 2022 Poised to Take Division Crown Again

Plus, fantasy football positional ADP reports and the best scoring system for your leagues.

By Kyle Wood1 hour ago
Liv Morgan poses during WWE SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Liv Morgan Sorely Needs a Win at ‘SummerSlam’

Her long-awaited first run with the belt would be cheapened by a loss to Ronda Rousey five weeks after winning the title.

By Justin Barrasso1 hour ago