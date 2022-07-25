The Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise point guard Kemba Walker in free agency, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It was reported in June that Walker and the Pistons were finalizing a contract buyout, and now it appears Charlotte is considering bringing him back in a bench role.

The Hornets are also reportedly interested in possibly re-signing Isaiah Thomas, but they are going to be patient with roster moves as they wait for Miles Bridges’s legal issues to be resolved, per Charania. Bridges pled not guilty to three felony domestic violence charges during his arraignment Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in June.

Walker was drafted by Charlotte with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 NBA draft. He spent eight seasons there, earning three of his four career All-Star appearances. He joined the Celtics via a sign-and-trade in 2019 but was then trading to the Knicks in June 2021. Walker, 32, dealt with knee issues this past season and only appeared in 37 games for New York before he was sidelined. He averaged 11.6 points per game.

More NBA Coverage: