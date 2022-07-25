Skip to main content
NBA
The Celtics Have Entered the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
The Celtics Have Entered the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

Jaylen Brown Tweets Message Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

The Celtics have emerged as a potential landing spot for 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant, per multiple reports.

Boston has discussed a trade package centered around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown and draft pick compensation. The Celtics have made Jayson Tatum off-limits in reported talks with the Nets.

Brooklyn reportedly rejected a trade package that included Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick. The Nets countered with a proposal to include Brown, guard Marcus Smart, multiple draft picks and at least one other rotational player.

Amid the new reports about the Celtics interest in acquiring Durant,  Brown tweeted out a cryptic message on Monday morning.

Brown’s frustration could be in response to Boston’s reported discussions about trading him, though we can’t be totally sure. The Celtics have long seen Brown as a key piece of the franchise’s future paired alongside Tatum, and Brown still has two seasons and $56 million remaining on his contract with the Celtics.

