As the Jazz barrel towards a fully-fledged rebuild, they have continued to take trade calls for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Knicks have long been seen as a serious contender in the Mitchell sweepstakes, but trade talks between New York and Utah “have stalled,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out,” Charania said.

“I’m told there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks. …In the meantime, I’m told that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell with teams like Charlotte and Washington,” he continued.

Despite other teams getting involved in the trade process for Mitchell, Charania stated that the Knicks continue to be the team to watch despite talks stalling.

“Throughout this entire process, the Knicks have been the focus of many around the league, including the Jazz when it comes to Donovan Mitchell because they have eight first round draft picks at their disposal to use via trade…they couple of young players such as Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin who could be of interest to teams around the league,” Charania said.

The Jazz have been heading towards a rebuild since coach Quin Snyder resigned following the season. The Jazz dealt Rudy Gobert to Minnesota earlier this offseason and have been trying to move Mitchell ever since.

Mitchell just concluded his fifth campaign in the league, as he averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game on 44.8% shooting from the floor.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Utah Jazz coverage, go to Frozen Rope: Inside The Jazz.