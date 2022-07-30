Skip to main content
NBA

Hornets, Wizards Involved in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks, per Report

With trade talks between the Jazz and Knicks over Donovan Mitchell reportedly “stalled,” other teams appear to be entering the conversation. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Wizards and Hornets are two teams that have inquired about the Utah shooting guard.

“In the meantime, I’m told that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell, teams like Charlotte and Washington,” he said. 

If either of those teams are serious about completing a Mitchell deal, they will have to give up a lot in both picks and players. The Knicks still have the ability to trade as many first-round picks as possible, something neither Charlotte nor Washington can do.

Charania also mentioned that the Knicks remain in the driver’s seat as long as they are still interested in getting a deal done. The Hornets or Wizards would have to be willing to part with significant young talent for them to jump New York’s possible trade package, and even then it may not be enough.

However, as long as a deal between the Jazz and Knicks isn’t done yet, other teams have an outside shot of landing the shooting guard.

