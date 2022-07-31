Skip to main content
Michael Jordan Pays Tribute to 11-Time NBA Champion Bill Russell

The sports world offered an outpouring of support and tributes following the news of NBA legend Bill Russell’s death on Sunday. Among those paying tribute to Russell was a fellow Hall of Famer, Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

Jordan issued a statement honoring Russell and lauding the 11-time NBA champion for being a trailblazer for the league’s Black players.

“Bill Russell was a pioneer—as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first Black head coach and as an activist,” Jordan wrote. “He paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.”

Jordan’s words echoed sentiments shared throughout the NBA, as current and former players issued statements honoring Russell. League commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement applauding the longtime Celtics icon for his impact on the game.

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league,” Silver wrote. “At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

