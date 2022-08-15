Christmas Day is one of the biggest days of the year for the NBA and it appears that this year’s marquee holiday matchups have been all but officially announced.

The Bucks will play the Celtics, the 76ers will face the Knicks, the Suns will square off against the Nuggets, the Lakers will matchup with the Mavericks and the Grizzlies will play the defending NBA champion Warriors on Christmas Day, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Although the teams with home court advantage weren’t reported, Philadelphia star James Harden seemingly tweeted that he will be in Madison Square Garden on the big night.

“Christmas in the garden!” he said in a tweet.

Boston and Milwaukee will have a rematch of last season’s Christmas Day game where the Bucks came out on top, 117–114. Golden State and Memphis will face off after a long offseason of online jabs, mostly between Draymond Green and Ja Morant.

The times of the matchups have yet to be released.

