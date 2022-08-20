Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Worked Out Together Saturday (Photos)

As their futures in Brooklyn remain very much in doubt with the new season fast approaching, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving worked out together on Saturday with Hawks guard Trae Young and a number of other NBA players including former Nets wing Caris LeVert and Heat guard Victor Oladipo.

The photos showing Irving and Durant practicing together appeared on Young’s personal Instagram page.

After the Nets refused to commit to Irving long-term, the All-NBA guard opted into his $36.5 million player option with Brooklyn. Since then, reports have indicated that the Nets have been open to moving him elsewhere. However, that has become more challenging now that Irving’s contract is locked in for the 2022–23 season.

Meanwhile, Durant requested a trade away from Brooklyn, and reiterated his intent to be moved before the season earlier in August. The Nets have gotten no closer to trading him, and his status with the franchise heading into the season remains in doubt with training camp fast approaching.

However, that has not stopped Irving and Durant from working out together, fully intent on being prepared for the new season.

