Vanessa Bryant recently filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County that accused the sheriff and fire department employees of using their phones to share photos to the public from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant.

Friday was Day 8 of the civil trial, and it was marked by Vanessa sitting on the stand and answering questions for more than three hours, according to USA TODAY.

While two other families received $1.25 million from the county to resolve similar lawsuits last year, Bryant refuses to settle the case as the trial continues on.

“I’m willing to go through hell and back to get justice for my husband and daughter,” she told the court on Friday.

Bryant is seeking damages for the gruesome photos of the crash site that were shared without her consent. Bryant, as well as Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash, allege that Los Angeles county “violated their constitutional rights to control the death images of their loved ones.”

“I live in fear every day,” Bryant told the court, as she described her concerns about the photos of Kobe and their daughter Gianna being shared once again.