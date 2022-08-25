Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022–23 season due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holmgren suffered the injury during a pro-am game in Seattle on Saturday.

Oklahoma City selected Holmgren out of Gonzaga with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The 7’1” center averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game in college last season, and he turned in an impressive performance in summer league. After Saturday’s injury, it’s unlikely we see Holmgreen on a professional floor for at least another full year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More NBA Coverage: