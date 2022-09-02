After an initial diagnosis that he did not suffer ligament damage in his left knee, Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari received a second opinion and did in fact tear his ACL, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Gallinari also tore the ACL in his left knee in 2013.

As a result, Gallinari will miss the entire 2022-’23 NBA season.

Gallinari suffered the injury last weekend in Italy’s FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Georgia. The injury occurred as Gallinari received a bounce pass in the lane. It was a non-contact injury.

Gallinari signed a two-year deal for the midlevel exception this offseason but will now miss the entire first season of his contract with Boston. He was considered to be a key acquisition for the Celtics as Boston looks to build on the team’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the course of his 14-year NBA career.

