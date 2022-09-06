The 76ers are signing center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal that includes a player option, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It was reported last week that a felony marijuana trafficking charge against Harrell in Kentucky has been reduced to a misdemeanor possession charge.

The former Hornets big man was pulled over for following a vehicle in front of him too closely in May while in Richmond, Ky, according to police records obtained by Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. The Kentucky state trooper “upon stop observed odor of marijuana,” and as written in the report, Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”

However, while searching the vehicle, the state trooper wrote in the report that he found “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” inside a backpack in the back seat. Per Wojnarowski, the charge will be expunged from his record so long as he stays out of legal trouble for the next 12 months.

Harrell’s two-year deal will pay him $5.2 million, according to Wojnarowski.

Harrell joins a Philadelphia team with championship aspirations, and he brings veteran experience as a seven-year pro. He was named Sixth Man of the Year after the 2019-20 season with the Raptors. Last season, he averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game with the Hornets.

