Free agent Montrezl Harrell’s felony marijuana trafficking charge has been reduced to misdemeanor possession, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Additionally, if he reportedly remains in good legal standing for the next 12 months, Harrell’s record will be expunged.

During a May traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., the former 2019–20 Sixth Man of the Year was pulled over for following the vehicle in front of him too closely, according to police records obtained by Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. The Kentucky state trooper “upon stop observed odor of marijuana,” and as written in the report, Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”

However, while searching the vehicle, the state trooper wrote in the report he found “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” inside a backpack in the back seat.

Harrell remains an unrestricted free agent. Last season, he was acquired by the Hornets in exchange for Ish Smith and Vernon Carey Jr. in a trade with the Wizards this past February.