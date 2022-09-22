Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely to be suspended for the entire 2022–23 season for having a consensual relationship with a woman in the organization, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix reported Thursday afternoon that Udoka was considering resigning from his post as coach of the Celtics amid the impending suspension.

After considering stepping down, Udoka has now reportedly decided to remain as Celtics coach and not resign from his position, according to Chris Haynes of TNT.

Details of Udoka’s actions have not yet been revealed by the organization, nor has any punishment, despite reports indicating otherwise. However, Udoka’s violation of team rules appears to be serious enough to warrant a significant suspension from his role as Boston’s coach.

If Udoka is suspended as anticipated, Joe Mazzulla is reportedly expected take over as interim coach. Mazzulla has never held a head-coaching job in the NBA, though he did coach Boston’s Summer League team. He is one of Udoka’s top assistants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.