Gregg Popovich Hires Former WNBA Star Candice Dupree As Spurs Coach

As part of a series of moves, the Spurs announced the team is hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree as a member of its player development team and an assistant coach.

Dupree played 16 seasons in the WNBA for five different teams, winning a title with the Mercury in 2014. In her career, Dupree was a seven-time All-Star and averaged 14.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She currently sits top five in league history in points, games played and field goals made.

After retiring following the 2021 season, Dupree first joined the Spurs Summer League coaching staff for the ’22 offseason. The former forward has played for some great head coaches in her career, from Dawn Staley while attending Temple to longtime WNBA head coach Sandy Brondello.

The last former WNBA star the Spurs hired as an assistant was Becky Hammon, who recently won the WNBA title as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.

