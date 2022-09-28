TNT Hires Jamal Crawford to Replace Dwyane Wade in Studio Role

Jamal Crawford is adding another layer to his broadcasting experience.

The former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year will reportedly replace Dwyane Wade on TNT’s coverage of the NBA on Tuesday night, according to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post.

Crawford will join a Tuesday crew that includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and host Adam Lefkoe. He began doing broadcasts for games on NBA League Pass alongside former NBA player, Quentin Richardson, in November 2021. He also previously made a few appearances on the desk for NBA on TNT last season.

The 42-year-old replaces Dwyane Wade, who spent three years with the network. Earlier this month, the three-time NBA champion said he plans to get involved with other business ventures—including his part ownership of the Jazz—and made the decision not to return despite the company offering to keep him, per the Post.

TNT has recently gone through a series of layoffs within Warner Bros. Discovery, Turner’s parent company. However, Wade’s decision was reportedly not linked to the current layoffs.

During his 20-year NBA career, Crawford played for nine teams. He recorded 19,419 points and ranks 61st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Those teams include the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.

