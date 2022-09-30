An independent law firm that assisted with the investigation into Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language toward a subordinate that preceded an inappropriate workplace relationship, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics organization found the language used by Udoka, a workplace superior, so troubling that it will likely make for a difficult path for him to return as coach in 2023, per Wojnarowski. The power dynamic between Udoka and the woman was the primary policy violation found in the law firm report that was completed and furnished to Boston early last week.

In addition, the Celtics will reportedly “not stand in the way” of Udoka becoming a coaching candidate elsewhere should interest around the league percolate during his suspension. Other franchises have begun gathering information on the details regarding Udoka’s suspension in preparation for possible evaluation of future employment, according to Wojnarowski.

Udoka was formally suspended by Boston last week after a report surfaced from The Athletic‘s Shams Charania that Udoka violated the team’s policy by having an “inappropriate intimate and consensual relationship” with a female staff member. Charania later reported that the team was made aware of the situation after the staffer said Udoka made unwanted comments toward her, prompting the Celtics to launch internal interviews and hire an independent law firm to review the matter.

Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022–23 season and is eligible to return to the Celtics on June 20. However, a formal decision on Udoka’s future with the franchise will be made at a later time.