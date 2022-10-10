Stephen A. Smith Predicts Draymond Green’s Future In Wake of Fight

As a result of Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice, the forward is spending time away from the team to let everything calm down.

Green is due for a contract extension, as after this year he only has a $27 million player option on his deal left for next season. However, one NBA analyst believes that Green could leave Golden State instead of re-sign.

Stephen A. Smith explained that he believes Green could eye the Lakers if he and the Warriors decide to part ways.

“Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker,” Smith said. “He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don't know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.”

Smith mentioned with Green, Poole and Andrew Wiggins all due for new contracts, the Warriors will likely prioritize Poole and Wiggins over Green. Wiggins is making over $27 million this year and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, while Poole will be a restricted free agent next season.

Green, who has been with the Warriors since 2012, will turn 33 before the end of this year, while Wiggins and Poole will be 28 and 24, respectively, before the ’23 season begins.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will clear over $47 million when point guard Russell Westbrook’s contract expires after the season, so they will certainly have the cap space to make a competitive offer to Green. Therefore, if the forward has eyed potentially joining the Lakers, it could make sense next year if he declines his player option.

