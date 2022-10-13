Here are the three biggest questions facing the Portland Trail Blazers.

Can Dame win in Portland?

Lillard has famously not run from the grind, but when it comes to a chance to win something in Portland, Dame may be out of time. Passing Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer may be the biggest achievement that is realistic for him this season.

How good will Anfernee Simons prove to be?

Simons was a bit of a revelation for the Blazers with his ability to put points on the board. He is going to have to take another step up this season in order for the team to compete, especially with CJ McCollum now in New Orleans.

Could Gary Payton II be just the type of piece they needed?

Dame isn’t exactly known as a defensive stalwart, so the addition of the younger Payton could help on that end as his energy was an underrated aspect in the Warriors’ winning another championship.

