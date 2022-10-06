Who will be the NBA’s best players in the 2022–23 season? Sports Illustrated’s annual Top 100 list is back, aiming to answer that question.

This year, the rankings were determined by NBA writers Chris Herring, Rohan Nadkarni and Jeremy Woo through a combination of data and subjective evaluation. The goal remains to evaluate players in a vacuum as much as possible, without overvaluing team context in taking stock of their quality.

To be clear, these rankings are specifically for the upcoming season and do not take into account players’ long-term prospects or career arcs beyond 2022–23. As has been the tradition here, rookies were not considered. So it’s best to consider these rankings as short-term value projections. This is not a representation of a player’s trade value or contract value, and it does not account for the impact of his salary relative to his production. The possibility of growth or decline is a factor, tied to players’ age and career stage. The list attempts to account for the entirety of a player’s impact: offense, defense, structural or otherwise, and tends to favor those with the most malleable skill sets.

(For further reference, explore SI’s Top 100 lists for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.)

Earlier this week, we revealed 100–51, 50–31 and 30-11. Plus, the biggest snubs.

Today, we unveil 10–1. On to the countdown ...

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports (Antetokounmpo); Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports (Curry); Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports (Durant): Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports (Embiid); David Richard/USA TODAY Sports (James); Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports (Tatum)

10. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

(Previous rank: 11)

Butler enters the top 10 after a heroic postseason in which he ascended to another level as a scorer. After a typically effective regular season averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists a night, Butler put up 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game in the playoffs, shooting 50.6% from the field for good measure. Jimmy Buckets was masterful on both ends of the floor, spearheading Miami’s suffocating defense while putting up some massive scoring numbers, including 47 points in a Game 6 masterpiece in the Eastern Conference finals. It was evidence Butler can be the best player on a legitimate title contender.

Butler is a rare offensive hub who doesn’t lose his defensive edge as his responsibilities increase. He can still match up with any perimeter scorer one-on-one. Perhaps more importantly, his off-ball defense (particularly his well-timed gambles for steals) can make life a living hell for plodding offenses. During his years in Miami, Butler has also improved as a playmaker, posting the three best assist marks of his career. And even when his jump shot may be a limitation, Butler can seemingly barrel his way to the free-throw line at will, welcoming contact in the paint.

Butler’s rough-and-tumble mentality is a perfect embodiment for the franchise he leads. The Heat have overachieved relative to expectations with Butler as their best player, making one Finals and nearly reaching another. It’s a fitting nod to the former No. 30 draft pick.

9. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

(Previous rank: 13)

When you consider Tatum’s height, wingspan, defensive acumen, shooting stroke and offensive sophistication at only 24 years old, it’s like he was built in a lab for the modern NBA. Tatum is everything a team could hope for and more in a young wing, and he’s the type of player who should be leading the Celtics deep into the playoffs for years to come.

Over 64% of Tatum’s shots were either pull-up threes or within 10 feet of the hoop in 2022, making him incredibly difficult to contain. Give him an inch of space on the perimeter and he can unleash his deadly sidestep three. Try to take away his jumper and he can use his athleticism and broad shoulders to make space for himself in the paint. And though there’s still some fine tuning to be done as a playmaker, when faced with hard traps and doubles in the postseason, Tatum showed he was more often than not adept at making the right read.

Meanwhile, Tatum’s defense is a major factor in the Celtics being able to switch everything and choke out opponents. At 6'8", he can guard most players on the floor at any given time. Possibly still a couple years away from his true prime, Tatum is threatening to climb this list quickly in the years to come.

8. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

(Previous rank: 10)

Kawhi is the original two-way efficiency cyborg, and even after missing all of last season due to injury, it’s hard to put him any lower on this list. We all know what Leonard can do when he’s on the floor. Drain threes with aplomb. Paper cut teams into submission from the midrange. Defend at a comically high level. And essentially control the game on both ends of the floor in crunch time.

In his last full season, Leonard almost put up a 50/40/90 (though 51.2/39.8/88.5 ain’t bad) while averaging nearly 25 a night. Since joining the Clippers, Kawhi has also made strides as a passer, averaging a career high in assists in back-to-back seasons as he was asked to do more table setting from the top of the key. And while he’s not as pure of a defensive stopper as he was earlier in his Spurs days, Leonard still looms as one of the ultimate “we need you to take this guy out” players in the league. Injuries are probably the only thing keeping Leonard from being higher on this list. Since 2017, Kawhi has played in only one full postseason that didn’t take place in a Bubble: His ’19 title run with the Raptors.

LeBron James John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

7. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

(Previous rank: 3)

This is the lowest ranking ever for James on SI’s Top 100, a reflection of his recent injury history and inability to hold a motley Lakers roster to the standard he set in previous stops.

The counting stats are still there for the King. In 2022, he averaged 30.3 points a night, his first time averaging 30 since ’08 … his age-23 season. And he did so scoring in a completely different way from his younger self, relying on threes (eight attempts a game) more so than ever before in his career.

What’s missing for James is the consistency of the two-way brilliance we had grown accustomed to. His defensive rotations aren’t as crisp in this stage of his career, his attention to detail seemingly not perking up until it’s postseason time. Part of that energy conservation could be due to health. Long one of the game’s great iron men, James has played in only 101 regular season games the last two years. Three of his first four years in Los Angeles have been marred by injury, and with all the miles on his body, it’s possible this is the new normal for James.

Then again, that’s how much justification it takes to drop James this low on the list. He’s still an all-time great, and held to the standard of anyone else his age, his production is remarkable. If the Lakers ever figure out their roster construction, he could have much more to add to his legacy.

6. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

(Previous rank: 6)

Lukaball reached its zenith during the second round of the 2022 playoffs, when Dončić absolutely demoralized the Suns in one of the most shocking upsets in recent NBA history. What Luka lacks in perimeter defense or a chiseled physique, he makes up for hundredfold in his ability to crush the spirit of his opponents. Dončić is one of the game’s great creators. Despite not being fast he can get by any defender. Despite not looking ripped he can bully his way into the paint. Despite everyone being on alert for his stepback, he can get off a three any time he wants. And despite his heliocentric style of play, he’s a willing passer who engineers open looks whenever the defense overloads on him.

Only 23 with years of professional experience, it’s hard to comprehend how much better Dončić can still get. If his three-point shooting upticks even the slightest bit, for example, Dončić could very well become the closest thing to unguardable in the current NBA.

5. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

(Previous rank: 8)

At his best, Embiid may be the biggest matchup problem in the NBA. If you don’t have a center who can defend in the post, then you’re cooked. And that center better be able to offer something on the other end of the floor as well, because otherwise Embiid’s presence in the paint will completely shut the water off for your offense.

The pressure Embiid puts on teams is comical. Game plans get changed instantly because of his size and ability to get to the free-throw line. Even if you do have that magical center who can keep up with Embiid on both ends of the floor, what happens if they get in foul trouble?

The Process averaged 30.6 points per game last season, in large part because he got to the line 11.8 times a night. Even if it’s a win for opponents when he shoots threes, Embiid has a feathery touch from outside that must be respected. Embiid may not be the one-man, do-everything offense the players ahead of him on this list have proven to be, but he’s still one of the most destructive forces in the NBA.

If there’s a concern, it’s health. Flukey or not, injuries seem to pop up at the worst time for Embiid, including one that caused him to miss time during Philly’s second-round exit in his most recent playoff trip. Even with that caveat, Embiid has lived up to the hype of a generational talent.

Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

(Previous rank: 1)

In what was not really a memorable year for Kevin Durant, he still averaged 30/7/6 on 52/38/91 shooting splits. What are you even supposed to say about someone who may be seven feet tall who can rise up and shoot from anywhere on the floor like he’s playing NBA 2K on rookie? Durability is really the only concern for KD, who has played in only 90 games the last two seasons. And the Celtics offered some modicum of a blueprint for slowing him down during their first-round series, harassing Durant with length and physicality as the Nets’ depleted supporting cast couldn’t offer relief.

Still, it’s Kevin Freaking Durant. He has earned the right to call himself a legend. It’s unclear who in the league can credibly guard him or bother his jump shot. Every time Durant misses, it feels like the defense had nothing to do with it. Nobody in the history of basketball so far has had Durant’s combination of height, length and shooting ability. KD is one of one. And with a full Brooklyn roster—at least for now—he’s positioned to avenge a disappointing playoff exit.

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

(Previous rank: 4)

Give Curry a roster that’s actually trying to win a championship, and he’ll give you perhaps a better chance to win than anyone else in the league. Entering his age-35 season, Curry is still the player who gives opposing coaches the most sleepless nights. On or off the ball, Curry is wreaking havoc on defenses. His three-point shot is the ultimate cheat code, and he can generate an efficient team attack no matter who is on the floor simply by the mere threat of his existence.

Why is Curry not even higher? He’s not dominant on both ends of the floor. And while what Curry does running around screens is truly invaluable, his on-ball burden is still slightly less than some of his top-three counterparts. This is true nitpick territory, however. At this advanced stage of his career, Curry is still one of the most feared players in the known universe. He can and will lead your franchise to championships. Whatever flaws you have to pretend exist don’t matter. Steph is an all-time great, and he’s still adding to his already massive legacy.

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

2. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

(Previous rank: 5)

Jokić, no matter the cacophony of criticism, is a worthy two-time MVP. He was perhaps the most burdened star in the league last season, forced to carry a Nuggets team without its two next-best players. He responded by averaging 27/14/8 on 58.3% shooting. Playing without his best offensive teammates, The Joker still averaged a career high in both points and field-goal percentage.

Jokić has an unrivaled mastery of offensive basketball. He’s the best passer in the NBA with arguably the best footwork as well. Put the ball in Jokić’s hands near the hoop, and he’s almost an automatic bucket thanks to his endless array of post moves. Bring the double, and he can whip the ball to any corner of the floor. Jokić is maybe the player most like an NFL quarterback with his ability to manipulate defenses to generate the best play for his team. His eyes, his anticipation, and his accuracy are unrivaled. He has a counter to every defensive trick. And on top of all that, he’s a model of consistency and durability, having never played fewer than 72 games in a season in his career. (And the year he played 72 was the shortened 2021 year … when they played only 72 games in the regular season.)

Jokić’s defense may be far from elite. But for him to be ranked high is a testament to just how impactful his offense is. Put Jokić on any team in the NBA, practically at any position, and he’ll have that group humming. Even if Joker never wins another MVP, it’s hard to imagine him dropping below that level.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

(Previous rank: 2)

Most dominant? Most skilled? Who cares?

What can you even really say? Giannis is the most man-amongst-boys player in the league. He doesn’t take possessions off. He is relentless, focused and undeterred by pressure. Time and time again Antetokounmpo has delivered when his team needs him the most. There is no defense capable of containing his athleticism. And no offense immune to his defensive genius. Not only is Giannis incredibly gifted in terms of his length and strength, he does a better job than perhaps anyone in the league at leveraging those talents.

The Greek Freak can no longer be denied as the foremost two-way wrecking ball in the NBA. He’s a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate who can go off for 50 on any given night. Headed into his age-28 season coming off a bitter postseason loss, Antetokounmpo is primed for a classic season.

SI’s Top 100: Check out this year’s 100–51, 50-31 and 30-11 rankings

More NBA Coverage: