Draymond Green Discusses Warriors Contract Situation Entering 2022–23

At the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding Warriors forward Draymond Green, is the fact that the franchise centerpiece is entering what could be the final year of his contract with Golden State this season.

However, the four-time All-Star made clear that has no interest in dwelling on his contract during the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Green was asked about how he viewed his future with the team and made clear in his answer that he’s entirely focused on winning a second straight championship this season.

“I spoke on that at the very beginning [of training camp]. I said, ‘I don’t think we’ll do an extension.’ Quite frankly, that doesn’t mean that I won’t be back here. I just don’t think we’ll do an extension this year. So I said that at the beginning of camp. That’s not something that I’m gonna talk about all year,” Green explained, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“We’ve got a championship to win. I’m not one to let conversations about my future or what I’m going to do … I don’t get off into that. I don’t like to let contract drama linger. Especially when it’s involving me. … If you’re going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you’re willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering, that it can have on a team. And quite frankly, everybody don’t do that.”

Green is entering the final year of his contract–due to pay him $25.8 million this season–but he does have a $27 million player option for next season. Should he choose to exercise that option, he would become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Green has found himself in the news quite a bit over the last week after video showed him punching teammate Jordan Poole in an altercation at practice. The 32-year-old was fined by the Warriors for his actions but was not suspended and is expected to be in the lineup for the team’s opener next week.

The defending champions will kick off the new NBA season on Tuesday against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

