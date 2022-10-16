Here are the three biggest questions facing the Miami Heat.

Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?

Tyler Herro got paid; now he must make that pay off for Miami. Herro is such an important piece for the Heat, because he is one of the few players on the roster who can create a shot. He’s going to have to do that consistently for them to continue to compete in the East.

Does Bam Adebayo need to score more?

Bam is a valuable and versatile defensive piece, but despite improving his shooting he hasn’t really been an offensive threat down the stretch. Miami may need a more aggressive version of Bam this season.

Will Jimmy Butler ever win it all with this core?

Jimmy is now a proven playoff performer. However, it is fair to wonder whether this core has already had its best run. Heat culture can go only so far and since they didn’t really improve the roster, it may be asking too much of Butler, who has a lot of NBA miles on his legs.

