Here are the biggest questions facing the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Did they need to make more moves?

The Bucks have a championship core. But the roster is getting older, and they didn’t make many moves to add to it. Joe Ingles was the marquee addition, so they are going to need him to play well and the others to stay healthy if they plan to return to the NBA Finals after being eliminated by Boston last season.

Is Khris Middleton’s health a concern?

Milwaukee really missed Middleton as a shot creator in the postseason. And now he may miss the beginning of this campaign as well with a wrist injury. Luckily that isn’t related to the knee sprain that caused him to miss games, but Milwaukee obviously need him fully healthy.

Will Giannis prove to be the best player in the NBA?

Giannis seems to change his mind on who the best player in the league is every time he is asked. Well, many would still say him. But after Steph Curry went supernova on the Celtics, it will take another dominant season and extended playoff run for the Greek Freak to make sole claim of said distinction.

