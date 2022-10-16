Here are the three biggest questions facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Was Rudy worth it?

The T-Wolves gave up a haul to secure Rudy Gobert from Utah. Now we will see if the trade was worth it. Gobert brings a strong defensive résumé, but the biggest question will perhaps be whether he and Karl-Anthony Towns can be a fit in the frontcourt. KAT’s shooting should allow it to work offensively, but whether they have enough foot speed to stay with opposing perimeter threats remains to be seen.

How good can Ant Man get?

If Minnesota is to reach its ceiling, Anthony Edwards will likely be the player who gets them there. From an ability standpoint, there’s not much he can’t do, but putting that package together consistently will be key as he needs to emerge as the team’s top player.

Will they miss Pat Bev?

Patrick Beverley was a veteran presence who gave the Wolves a competitive edge. And while there is still plenty of talent on the roster, someone might need to step up to fill that specific void.

