Here are the three biggest questions facing the New Orleans Pelicans.

Will Zion be on the floor?

Zion has looked like a dominant force when on the court; he just hasn’t been out there much. After taking a long time off to get right, if Williamson is in shape and fully healthy, the prospects for the Pelicans will go way up.

Can Herb Jones be the X-factor?

The length and athleticism of Herb Jones was on display in his rookie season. If he can continue to provide lockdown D while also developing his game, Jones should be the ideal complement to the team’s stars.

Are Ingram, Williamson and McCollum a big three?

McCollum was just the kind of veteran presence to help the Pelicans and Ingram continues to prove himself as an NBA scorer. This again goes back to Zion’s durability. Because if Williamson can become the squad’s best player then they should certainly qualify as a big three both this season and going forward.

More NBA Coverage: