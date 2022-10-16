Here are the three biggest questions facing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When will the winning start?

It’s essentially become a meme how Sam Presti has stockpiled picks. While that is all well and good, eventually the team is going to need to be good. Luckily for OKC, it has been able to rebuild without much media coverage or scrutiny.

Are Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander an elite backcourt?

Josh Giddey has shown he is a triple double waiting to happen, while Shai is one of the best young guards in the game. If there is any reason to be excited about the Thunder this season, it is to see what these two can do together.

It was a bummer for everyone when Holmgren went down with an injury before playing his first NBA game. But if recent history is any indication, there is reason to believe he can miss a season early on and still go on to be an All-Star like Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have done before.

