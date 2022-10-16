Here are the three biggest questions facing the Orlando Magic.

Will Paolo Banchero play like a No. 1 pick?

Anytime you are drafted first, there is a level of pressure that comes with that. And while Banchero seems like a can’t-miss prospect with an NBA-ready frame and game, the expectations are going to be for him to be the next franchise player nearly immediately for the Magic.

Can Markelle Fultz show consistency?

Speaking of No. 1 picks, Markelle Fultz has had a tumultuous career thus far, including dealing with yet another injury. He should have a chance to stake his claim as a key part of the team’s backcourt going forward if he can stay on the court.

Are the second-year players poised to step up?

No one is trembling in fear when taking a look at Orlando’s roster. However, there is always opportunity for players to develop with the playing time they will get. For the Magic that means their two top-10 picks from 2021 in Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Suggs will need to improve as a shooter while Wagner continued to show what he can do internationally this summer.

