Here are the three biggest questions facing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Is James Harden still a superstar?

Harden showed he still possesses superior playmaking ability after arriving in Philly. However, his struggles actually came as a scorer, which is what he had been known for. With a noticeable lack of burst, it was simply tough for The Beard to put points on the board when his stepback wasn’t falling. With his commitment to getting his body right this offseason, we shall see whether a return to his old scoring form comes with it.

Can Joel Embiid play like an MVP when it matters?

Embiid put up huge numbers last year but once again failed to get past the second round. Now, a big reason for that was injury, but this deep into his career, the expectations are for Embiid to have a deep postseason run to match. Joel is going to have to answer the bell come crunchtime for the Sixers.

Is the personnel around them strong enough?

Tyrese Maxey should be even better with another year of development, perhaps even giving the Sixers a big three. And the addition of PJ Tucker is never a bad thing for a team. But Doc Rivers is going to have to get more out of the supporting cast, because Embiid and Harden alone will not be enough to win what is sure to be a highly competitive Eastern Conference.

