Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns.

How much longer can Chris Paul go?

CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.

Will Deandre Ayton prove he’s a max player?

Ayton got paid, even if he doesn’t seem thrilled to be in Phoenix. But there was plenty of speculation the Suns weren’t keen on keeping him before matching Indiana’s offer sheet. And while we know he can score, they are going to need the big man to leave his imprint on other parts of the game as well.

Does Devin Booker need to be in the MVP conversation?

Booker got the cover of NBA2K, and the Suns are going to need him to be a top star when it counts. It isn’t like D Book hasn’t performed, but for Phoenix to win he will likely need to be the best player on the floor in matchups against opposing superstars and not getting memed by the likes of Luka.

