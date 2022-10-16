Here are the three biggest questions facing the Sacramento Kings.

Are Sabonis and Fox a superstar tandem?

The Kings surprised many around the NBA when they traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but they did acquire an All-Star level player in Domantas Sabonis. Theoretically, Sabonis and Fox are a nice mix, with one being a speedy guard and the other a bruising big. It’s up to them to prove that chemistry can result in wins over a full season.

Will Keegan Murray be the rookie of the year?

The fourth pick in the draft was the Summer League MVP, though that doesn’t necessarily translate to success in the league. However, if the nation’s leader in win shares at Iowa can bring that sort of impact to the NBA, it could be just the shot in the arm a franchise like the Kings needs.

Can they end their playoff drought?

The Kings haven’t been to the playoffs since 2006. With the expanded play-in field, there should at least be some hope from Sacramento’s fan base that they can be in the mix. But when it comes to top-level talent and the overall roster, they still lag far behind the best in the league.

