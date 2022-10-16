Here are the three biggest questions facing the San Antonio Spurs.

Is Victor Wembanyama the most important name for the Spurs?

It is no secret the Spurs are planning for the future, and the super-talented French prospect is already at the top of many draft boards. However, San Antonio has already shown one can’t home in on only one potential pick as good organizations land players later as well. See: Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Will Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell take the next step in development?

If the Spurs are to be competitive this season, they are going to need some development from within. Johnson will get the opportunity to showcase whether his slashing and catch-and-shoot skills can translate into increased production with more opportunity, while Vassell should get the chance to display more than three-and-D qualifications.

How does Popovich deal with rebuilding?

Coach Pop is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, but that is in large part to winning big and winning consistently. How he handles the challenge of molding a rebuilding team at this stage of his career will be interesting to see.

