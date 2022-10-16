Here are the three biggest questions facing the Utah Jazz.

What now?

Post–Brian Windhorst meme, what exactly is the direction of the Jazz? We know they pressed the rebuild button, but with a bevy of draft picks at his disposal it will be interesting to see how long Danny Ainge plans to take before attempting to put a competitive team back on the floor.

Will the former Cavs pay immediate dividends?

The Jazz did trade for players as well as picks and both Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen should have a chance to make an impact. Sexton did average 24 points per game just a couple seasons ago while Markkanen has put together a solid career thus far and will likely be able to show what he can do with more volume.



Are more moves on the way?

Considering the current state of the team, many are expecting the likes of Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson to be traded away. Conley’s salary makes that deal a little bit trickier, but Clarkson should be a sought-after commodity for a contender.

