Here are the three biggest questions facing the Washington Wizards/

Does Porzingis still have potential?

The Wizards made a relatively low risk trade to acquire Kristaps Porziņģis, and Washington may be the last chance for KP to reach his potential after previously not finding the right fit and dealing with injuries. He put up solid numbers in his thus far limited stint but will have plenty of opportunity to prove himself this season.

Has Kyle Kuzma found his NBA home?

Kuzma obviously spent the beginning of his career with the Lakers, but after excitement following his rookie season never found his true footing. However he stepped up for the team on many occasions with Beal out and appears to be a key part of the Wizards core moving forward.

Can Beal win in Washington?

Bradley Beal has said himself winning is the last box for him to check in his NBA career. Now that he has already secured the bag, if he is to collect W’s, Beal is going to have to lead the way. This Wizards team is only going to go as far as he is capable of taking them.

