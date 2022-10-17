2022–23 NBA Predictions: Award Winners

Who will take home award honors this NBA season? The Crossover staff make their predictions as the 2022-23 season begins.

MVP

Howard Beck: Joel Embiid. If there were an award for “Most Worthy MVP Who Hasn’t Won Yet” (MWMVPWHWY), it would go to Embiid in a landslide. This isn’t to say he’s been “robbed” (he hasn’t, so stop it); he’s just been a victim of unfortunate timing and unfortunate circumstances: injuries, too few games played, a co-star going M.I.A. … and, oh yeah, the misfortune of having his two best seasons overlap with Nikola Jokić having two historic seasons (to say nothing of all the votes being siphoned off by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry).

But Embiid, after back-to-back second-place finishes, is poised to finally seize the hardware. His dominance at both ends is unquestioned. He’s become a little sturdier (68 games last season). His team should be a contender, with a seemingly rejuvenated James Harden and a deeper supporting cast. If history is any guide, it’s unlikely Jokić will win a third straight MVP. That leaves the door wide open for Embiid, if he can fend off the usual suspects (Giannis, Steph, Kevin Durant), everyone’s preseason darling (Luka Dončić) and an array of rising or returning stars (Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant).

John Gonzalez: Joel Embiid. Has to happen eventually, doesn’t it? At least it should. I’m not going to knock Nikola Jokić winning the MVP. He’s an incredible player with a fantastic offensive skillset. But the last two races between those guys were painfully close, and Embiid is clearly the better defensive player between the two. With a full season of Harden by his side, not to mention a much deeper roster than the Sixers have had in a while, Embiid should be in line for another big season—and some hardware. He’s due.

Chris Herring: Joel Embiid. Part of me feels that the 28-year-old Embiid, who’s finished in second place in the MVP voting for two consecutive years now, understands he has to stay extremely healthy in order to earn the award. That should serve as motivation, as should the fact that this will be arguably the best roster around him he’s had since entering the league.

Robin Lundberg: Luka Dončić. It feels like Luka will eventually get one of these and he is at the phase of his career where one typically gets the MVP award. Not to mention he is the lone star on his team, so that may work in his favor with voters based on the narrative when compared to others. The key will be whether he starts the season in better shape.

Chris Mannix: Jayson Tatum. Here’s the thing: Toss out the first two months of last season, when Boston wasn’t battling COVID-related issues or, well, each other, and Tatum played like the MVP. He had the NBA’s best net rating after Jan. 1. He had the league’s best defensive rating after Jan. 1. And even with an uneven November and December, Tatum still led the NBA in plus/minus. This Celtics team, even without Ime Udoka, is built to start fast. Tatum, who spent part of the offseason working with Kevin Durant, could lead the NBA in scoring. And I’m reminded of a conversation Tatum had with Joel Embiid late last season. You better win MVP this year, Tatum told Embiid Because I’m coming for it next year. I think he’s right.

Ben Pickman: Stephen Curry. He hasn’t won a league MVP since 2016, but why can’t the Warriors’ star guard take home the honor for the third time if Golden State finds itself at the top of the Western Conference come season's end? Expect another statistical showcase from Curry, who somehow shot the second-lowest percentage from the field last season.

Elizabeth Swinton: Giannis Antetokounmpo. A three-peat for Nikola Jokić is not out of the question, but this will be Antetokounmpo’s year to take back the MVP crown. It is likely to be a close race with Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid also in the conversation, but Antetokounmpo’s defense and experience give him the edge.

Jeremy Woo: Giannis Antetokounmpo. It feels like a long shot the voters give MVP to Jokić three years in a row, so I'm just falling back on an unimaginative but very reasonable Giannis pick. He's durable and you know exactly what he's giving you.

Kyle Wood: Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's time for Antetokounmpo to take back his trophy. The two-time MVP put together his highest-scoring campaign ever last season and led all players in postseason scoring. He'll be at the peak of his powers this coming year with a longer offseason to recover after Milwaukee's second-round exit. With Khris Middleton still sidelined, Antetokounmpo will assume an even heftier workload on his hulking shoulders early on and see to it that the Bucks regain their previous regular-season dominance.

Rookie of the Year

Beck: Keegan Murray. There are several flashier players in this rookie class, and many who will get more shots (and thus, more points) by virtue of anchoring terrible teams. But Murray will get ample opportunities to shine with the Kings, plus one perk the other rookies likely won’t: a chance to win immediately. The woebegone Kings look primed for a breakthrough this season, with a solid shot at the play-in tournament and, perhaps, their first playoff appearance in 17 years. That kind of leap would surely boost Murray’s profile and his candidacy. At 22, he’s the oldest draftee to be taken in the top 10 this year, and arguably the most NBA-ready, with athleticism, shooting range and a solid frame at 6’8” and 225 pounds. He might not score as much as, say, Jabari Smith Jr. or Paolo Banchero, but he’ll get plenty of high-efficiency chances playing off of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Gonzalez: Paolo Banchero. Chalk feels like the right play here. After flirting with Jabari Smith at No. 1 overall, the Magic went with Banchero, which I think was the right move. His combination of size and speed is really impressive. That kid is a man. His usage rate should be off the charts, and accordingly he should put up some nice counting stats which generally go a long way for this award. (Michael Carter-Williams won it! That actually happened! Banchero of course is much better than MCW. Just saying that voters love counting stats when it comes to ROY.) Was tempted to go with Keegan Murray here, but I’m not going to overthink it.

Herring: Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin strikes me as the guy here. He has a scorer’s mentality, has incredible range and is going to get a ton of opportunity playing for a bad team, yet one that has a fantastic young point guard to set him up, in Tyrese Haliburton. He averaged more than 20 points per game in three preseason games, while shooting almost 53% from the field in that stretch. He’s ready.

Lundberg: Keegan Murray. Murray showed a penchant for scoring in college and was the Summer League MVP. We'll see if that translates to the league but he should have plenty of opportunities in Sacramento. If his preseason performance is any indication, he could come away with a rare trophy for the Kings.

Mannix: Keegan Murray. Believe what you are seeing, people. Murray followed up an MVP performance at summer league with a solid—and sometimes stellar—preseason. He averaged 16 points. He pulled down 4.5 rebounds. He shot 70%--70%--from three. His plus/minus numbers are bonkers. He should start at power forward and even if he doesn’t, he’s going to make it difficult for Mike Brown to keep him off the floor. Monte McNair got this one right.

Pickman: Jaden Ivey. Ivey might be the most explosive rookie in his draft class and seems poised to provide an immediate jolt to Detroit’s offense. He’s a willing passer, and he demonstrated the speed and ability to attack the rim as well while at Purdue. He emerges as an immediate centerpiece for the Pistons in their desire to take a step forward this season.

Swinton: Paolo Banchero. The No. 1 overall pick has rarely won Rookie of the Year in recent seasons, but this year can break the trend. Paolo Banchero is the favorite with Chet Holmgren out for the year, but Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray can make things interesting in the race.

Woo: Keegan Murray. I think Paolo Banchero's turnovers and inefficiency will lead to some growing pains, while I more or less expect Murray to hit the ground running. If he's not in the lineup on opening night, I'd be surprised if he's not a starter in pretty short order. Yes, Murray may seem kind of boring, but it's the type of boring that leads to immediate success. He's ready.

Wood: Keegan Murray. Murray's arrival in Sacramento will help propel the Kings from the doldrums of the Western Conference to, at the very least, the play-in tournament. Murray is walking right into a starting role where he'll be able to shine and he won't be asked too much of at first as he adjusts to the league. It's an ideal situation for a first-year player who filled up the stat sheet at Iowa and can do a little bit of everything for Sacramento.

Coach of the Year

Beck: Willie Green. To appreciate what Willie Green is capable of, consider what he just went through in his first season as a head coach: the loss of his franchise star to injury; a blockbuster midseason trade; a late-season rally; and a surprising run from play-in bracket to playoff team, where his upstart Pelicans gave the top-seeded Suns all they could handle. Along the way, Green deftly integrated trade pickups C.J. McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. and developed rookies Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III into key rotation players.

And now Zion Williamson is back, giving the Pelicans a plausible Big 3 and a chance to make some noise next spring. There will be challenges in blending the ball-dominant styles of Williamson, McCollum and Brandon Ingram. But Green has already shown a nice balance of old-school snarl and new-age empathy to elicit the best from his young team.

Gonzalez: Tyronn Lue. There’s a voice in my head that’s telling me never to pick anyone related to the Clippers for anything, because history has proven that no one has ever gone broke betting against the other LA team. But Kawhi is back and Paul George is back and Lue is one of the best coaches in the game. Full roster, ostensibly healthy, with lots to play for. Seems like a good formula for the coach to get credit.

Herring: Chris Finch. This is a tough one, but I think the Timberwolves are primed to make another leap, and Finch, entering just his second full season in Minnesota, could be a factor in why. He’ll be the one tasked with figuring out how to maximize the presence of both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, and he’ll have to ascertain how to replace the nightly veteran production that got sent to Utah in exchange for the defense-minded center. If Finch can do it smoothly, the Wolves should be a 50-plus win team, and he’ll be deserving of votes here.

Lundberg: Tyronn Lue. If Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy, then the Clippers should be a dangerous team in the West. I've always believed in Lue as a coach and a strong season could lead to him getting the recognition he has earned already in his career, though I would be concerned about load management impacting his case.

Mannix: Chris Finch. In his first full season on the T-Wolves’ bench, Finch pushed Minnesota to 46 wins and a playoff (via play-in) berth last spring. Armed with Rudy Gobert and a ready-to-bust-out Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves should improve on that. Finch, one of the NBA’s more creative coaches, will deserve some of the credit. If Minny can push into the top-four of the Western Conference standings—not unreasonable when you consider Gobert’s singular ability to transform a defense—Finch could run away with this.

Pickman: J.B. Bickerstaff. Assuming Cleveland, with Donovan Mitchell now in the fold, takes a significant step forward, then Bickerstaff seems due to receive some individual praise. The Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen-led Cavaliers will be among the league’s most exciting teams this year. And if Bickerstaff draws the most out of this core, the Cavs could be among the most dangerous—and difficult—teams to play come playoff time.

Swinton: Tyronn Lue. The Clippers have heightened expectations with Kawhi Leonard healthy, giving Tyronn Lue the chance to shine at the helm. LA has the talent to be a title contender, and if Lue can make that come to fruition, he will be the favorite for Coach of the Year.

Woo: Willie Green. If indeed the Pelicans are poised for a big step forward into playoff territory, I'd expect Green to get some national recognition in the process. New Orleans has the players to make that happen and establish itself in the West.

Wood: Taylor Jenkins. Jenkins should have won COTY last season just as Monty Williams probably should have won the year prior. Instead, Williams won it in 2022 and Jenkins is due in 2023. He authored a rapid turnaround in Memphis and showed his team can survive the absence of its stars, which will be the case again with Jaren Jackson Jr. out. It will be difficult for the Grizzlies to improve on their win total for the third year in a row after what they achieved last season, but sustained success might just be enough for Jenkins.

Sixth Man of the Year

Beck: Jordan Poole. It’s hard to shine on a team loaded with all-time greats, but Poole looks like the Warriors’ next breakout star, with enough style, swagger and scoring pop to earn him honorary Splash Brother status. Poole averaged 18.5 points and 4.0 assists in his third NBA season, but he spent most of it as a starter, filling in for the rehabbing Klay Thompson. If Poole can replicate or improve that production from the bench—and that seems a solid bet—he’ll be a top contender for this award. The wildcard here is the backdrop of the Draymond Green punch: If the Warriors’ camaraderie is irreparably damaged, it could sink them all. If they emerge from the incident with their chemistry intact, Poole could garner even more attention and support, for persevering and showing the maturity and magnanimity to welcome Green back, despite it all.

Gonzalez: Jordan Poole. Look, it’s not the best when you and your teammate get into a public spat that results in your face getting punched. No one wants to have a punched face. But messy workplace dynamics aside, it’s clear that the Warriors like Poole and how dynamic he is offensively. His on-court glow-up continues this season. He’s gonna get all the shot attempts he can handle with that second unit.

Herring: Malcolm Brodgon. If Brogdon can stay healthy with a lesser workload in Boston, he could be up for this award, and the Celtics—still dealing with fallout from the Ime Udoka suspension—could be headed back to the Finals. Health isn’t a given with Brogdon, who’s played just 92 games combined over the past two seasons. But the talent he’ll have around him now will be far more like what he enjoyed during his Milwaukee years than his Indiana ones. And the nearly 38% career shooter from three should have more open looks from deep because of the cast he’ll be playing with.

Lundberg: Jordan Poole. Poole already proved his value to the Warriors and that is why he earned a big contract extension. He should become even more important as the Warriors’ original core ages, so I believe his production will only increase this season.

Mannix: Jordan Poole. This feels like an easy one. With Klay Thompson healthy, Poole figures to slide into a full-time reserve role, bringing the 18.5 points per game (and 36.4% three-point shot) to the bench. Poole looked sharp in the preseason and with the Draymond Green incident behind him—and a $140 million contract extension in his pocket—Poole looks in line for another strong season. Perhaps the only question is, will Steve Kerr keep him out of the starting lineup for more than half the season?

Pickman: Christian Wood. Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets last season in just over 31 minutes of action. While Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has said Wood will be a reserve to open the season, he was Dallas’s biggest offseason acquisition for a reason and it’s safe to expect another season of high-usage out of him. Star guard Luka Dončić should only make life easier for him (especially on offense) and up his production.

Swinton: Jordan Poole. The Warriors will be spoiled this season with Klay Thompson starting and Poole coming off the bench. Though the team will be entering the season with underlying drama, Poole will be the leader to take the award after Tyler Herro.