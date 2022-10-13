Scouts around the league give their honest takes on every team and your favorite players. We start off with the East.

In advance of the 2022–23 NBA season, we had opposing scouts size up every division. Here’s what they’re saying about each Eastern Conference team, from top to bottom.

ATLANTIC

The Nets Kevin Durant Ben Simmons Kyrie Irving Durant’s reported “him or me” demand this summer? Brooklyn could make the Finals or be a complete bomb. ... I think Simmons is still an All-NBA–caliber player. If he was on the open market, would somebody give him a max deal? I think they would. In Brooklyn he is a perfect complement to the scoring talents they have. … We haven’t really had a chance to see the three stars play together. The biggest concern is, how many games can you get with them together?

Other teams are led by stars, but I don’t look at a single player on the Raptors Kevin Durant Fred VanVleet Pascal Siakam

CENTRAL

The Pistons Cade can lead them back to relevance. But it’s important that he has better people around him. He’s not the type of scorer who can go get you 30. He’s more of a triple-double type player. ... Size is an issue. I really like Isaiah Stewart, but he’s a 6' 8 ½" center. ... One guy to watch is Isaiah Livers. He can shoot, and he is tall [6' 7"] for a wing. ... They’re a team that wins 25 or 30 games, and they’ll play hard. Maybe next year they’re where Cleveland was last year.

SOUTHEAST

I like the Monte Morris Kristaps Porziņģis Bradley Beal’s supermax extension was obviously a bad deal. He didn’t play that well last year, and he was hurt. Is he your No. 1 guy on a championship team? No. He’s a very good player. But if Beal wanted out, wouldn’t he have gotten out? I guess he’s happy losing and being the guy. ... Deni Avdija’s defense is pretty good. He’s a glue kind of guy, though, not a lot of upside there. … If they finished eighth, that would be a massively good season for them. And I don’t see it.

The Magic

