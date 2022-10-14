Scouts around the league give their honest takes on every team in the West and your favorite players.

​​In advance of the 2022–23 NBA season, we had opposing scouts size up every division. Here’s what they’re saying about each Western Conference team, from top to bottom. You can find East takes here.

NORTHWEST

Danny Ainge wants his teams to be either really good or really bad. This Jazz Collin Sexton Jordan Clarkson RJ Barrett

PACIFIC

Short term I don't think the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident hurts the Warriors. There's too many veterans on that team. Steve Kerr is too good a coach. And Draymond knows it's on him now to heal any rifts in that locker room. You definitely have to wonder what Draymond's long-term future is, but for this season I don't see it having any real impact. … They have all the pieces to be great again. [34-year-old] Steph Curry’s game will age well. He’ll be an All-Star for years. ... When Klay Thompson

I really don’t know how the Lakers Russell Westbrook Patrick Beverley LeBron James Ham is right to play Anthony Davis at the five. It doesn't solve all their spacing issues but it opens up the floor a little bit. And as much as he hates it, AD can have a much bigger impact on both ends at center than power forward. … Still, this is a play-in team. With a very good year, it’s a sixth seed, at best.

Watch the NBA all season long with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

SOUTHWEST

For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson looks like a star. A guy who went up against him told us Zion was like a battering ram hitting him in the chest. The question is, what is a realistic number of games for him? 55? 60? ... Brandon Ingram CJ McCollum

More NBA Coverage: