Magic’s Paolo Banchero Agrees to Sneaker Deal with Jordan Brand

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, officially has signed a multiyear sneaker deal with Jordan Brand, per Boardroom.

The Magic forward’s exact role in the partnership is unknown at this time, but it’s likely he’ll work on player exclusive shoes, and potentially even his own model of sneakers. As of now, he is expected to be the headliner of the Air Jordan 37s.

“It was exciting for me, just having all of the shoe companies become more and more interested,” Banchero said, referencing the time after he was drafted. “When Jordan stepped in, that really kind of made me raise my eyebrows. They don’t try and sign everybody.”

The former Duke star noted that he hopes to make a Seattle-themed player exclusive model, in honor of his hometown.

“Hopefully telling some of the childhood stories or memories I had growing up, some of the stuff I’m into off the court or on the court, stuff that people are going to like and stuff that means a lot to me,” Banchero said of his future with Jordan Brand. “I’m excited to eventually brainstorm and get that stuff started.”

Despite Michael Jordan’s playing for UNC back in the 1980s, Banchero is the third active Duke alum to sign with the brand, joining Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Pelicans’ Zion Williamson.

The rookie is slated to make his NBA regular-season debut on Wednesday when the Magic play at the Pistons.

