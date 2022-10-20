Pacers’ Myles Turner Misses Season Opener With Ankle Injury

Pacers star Myles Turner missed Wednesday night’s season opener vs. the Wizards due to an injury he suffered during the pregame warm-ups.

The center apparently landed on a ball boy’s foot during the warm-ups and suffered a left ankle sprain, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!. More details have yet to be released about the incident.

This untimely injury comes after Turner missed the final 38 games last season with a stress fracture in his foot. He was set to make his return on Wednesday night as he was in the starting lineup before the game.

It’s unknown how long Turner is expected to be sidelined with this injury.

The Pacers’ next game takes place Friday against the Spurs. This gives Turner just two days to see if he’s ready to compete on his twisted ankle.

