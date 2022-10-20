Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will use ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to call four NBA games on ESPN2 this calendar year, according to a report from Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

The ESPN2 simulcasts will be formatted similar to “ManningCast” on Monday Night Football, where Smith will host a variety of guests as the games are being played. The traditional broadcasts of the game will be televised on ESPN.

ESPN has seen success with this broadcasting format over the last couple football seasons with the “ManningCast” on ESPN2. The network has also recently adopted a college football version on some Saturday night primetime games that is being hosted by Pat McAfee.

Both Manning and ESPN are hoping that they can experience similar success on the basketball side this season.

