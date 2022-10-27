The NBA announced on Thursday morning that the league plans to stream all games that Boulogne-Levallois Metropolis 92 plays this upcoming season as the league fuels the hype around top draft prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Live streams will begin on Oct. 29 when Metropolitans 92 play JL Bourg Basket at 2 p.m. ET. All streams can be viewed on the NBA app, per the release.

The LNB Betclic Elite is the top tier of French basketball and is the first non-NBA affiliated league to be streamed within the app.

Wembanyama, of course, is a big reason why. The Frenchman put on a show in two October exhibition games against NBA G League Ignite in Las Vegas, cementing himself as the top prospect in next summer’s draft.

The 7’2” prospect’s refined game from both inside and beyond-the-arc, coupled with his athletic ability, make him a no-brainer top prospect as teams toward the bottom of the league will have extra incentive to tank and boost their lottery chances for this generational prospect.

