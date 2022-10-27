Magic’s Paolo Banchero Joins Exclusive Rookie Statistical Club

Paolo Banchero is making the Magic look awfully smart for selecting him No. 1 in the 2022 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old power forward from Duke is playing consistently well to begin his pro career, evidenced by the fact that he has scored at least 20 points in each of his first five games.

That puts him among elite company in NBA history as only the sixth rookie ever to accomplish the feat. The previous five, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Elvin Hayes, Dominique Wilkins and Grant Hill, are all members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Robertson, Wilkins and Hill each opened their careers with six consecutive games with at least 20 points. Hayes started his career with 10 such games. Chamberlain scored 20 or more points in each of his first 56 professional games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

After scoring 29 points against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Banchero is averaging 24 points per game. On Oct. 19, he became the first rookie to record at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in his NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003.

Banchero can extend his streak when the Magic (0–5) play host to the Hornets (2–2) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

