Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard remained sidelined with a knee issue for his team’s game against the Pelicans on Sunday. The team revealed that Leonard would also miss Monday’s game against the Rockets after not practicing on Saturday, per The Athletic‘s Law Murray.

Leonard has played in two of the team’s first six games this season, notching 21 minutes in both. He underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee last year, and is now experiencing stiffness in the same knee.

Leonard, 31, has not suffered a setback, according to Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. Instead, the team is just being careful with its franchise player.

Leonard is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 44.4% shooting from the field so far on the year. He has not played in more than 60 games since the 2016–17 season.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Clippers coverage, go to All Clippers.