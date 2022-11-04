The Warriors will rest stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on Friday night in the fifth and final game of their road trip against the Pelicans, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Friday night is the second night of a road back-to-back after Golden State fell 130–129 on Thursday night in Orlando against the Magic.

The defending NBA champions are clearly feeling the effects of a title hangover, as they are off to an uncharacteristic 3–6 start through nine games this season. The Warriors are 0–5 overall on the road, and a loss on Friday night with all of their stars out of the lineup would push Golden State even further down the chute on the road.

Despite Curry averaging 31 points per game through the first nine games of the season, the Warriors have still struggled, with a majority of their issues centered around their usually-stout defense.

Golden State is allowing a league-worst 122.2 points per game and have allowed opponents to shoot over 47% from the floor, which is also near the bottom of the league.

Perhaps the Warriors will get back on track in New Orleans on Friday night, but it’s heard to envision that being the case with all four of their top players taking a rest night.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.