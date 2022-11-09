The Nets announced Wednesday that interim coach Jacque Vaughn earned the position on a permanent basis after several reports that the team had its eyes set on suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka for the job. Although that was reportedly the plan, recent developments forced the team to change course.

Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies” after a report about his alleged involvement in an “improper” relationship with a female member of Boston’s staff.

According to ESPN, Brooklyn backed off hiring Udoka in part because of the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving. The point guard is currently suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter page and refusing to apologize for it on several occasions.

The backlash from hiring Udoka coupled with the distraction that Irving has already caused the franchise ultimately dissuaded the team from making the move. According to a report from NBA reporter Marc Stein, some “strong voices” urged owner Joe Tsai to not hire Udoka.

Since taking over the Nets, Vaughn has led the team to a 2–2 record. They currently sit at 4–7 in the Eastern Conference and his stabilizing of the team ultimately won him the job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a release. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

