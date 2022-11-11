With LeBron James sidelined for at least one game, the Lakers are exploring possible additions to the team’s roster.

According to Shams Charania, Los Angeles recently held free-agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell, in addition to previously hosting Moe Harkless. Though there’s no indication that the Lakers will sign any of the three wings, Charania reports that the team has interest in reinforcements.

The report comes after James was diagnosed with a strained left abductor and listed as day-to-day. The Lakers ruled him out of Friday’s game against the Kings, but Charania reports that James is expected to miss L.A.’s next two games against Sacramento and against Brooklyn on Sunday.

“The hope for the Lakers is that [James] is going to be able to use eight days off,” Charania said on The Rally Thursday. “The Lakers have eight days off between their next two games and then the third game that they play is Nov. 18 against the Pistons.”

Wieskamp is currently a member of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks G League team, after playing for the Spurs during the 2021–22 season. Snell and Harkless both remain without a team after playing for the Pelicans and the Kings, respectively, last year.

On the year, James leads the Lakers in points (24.9), assists (6.9) and minutes played (35.7) per game. He’s been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers, who are 2–9 and have the second-worst record in the league to start the year.

