On its face, it was just another early-season Western Conference matchup between the Mavericks and Nuggets.

And in a lot of ways, it was just that. The Nuggets beat the Mavericks, 98–97, in a compelling Sunday night tilt that came down to the final shot—a Luka Dončić miss to end the game.

But the storyline coming out of Sunday night’s tilt was a wild sequence at the end of the first half that fans may not see again for quite some time.

With time waning in the second quarter, Dončić hit an apparent three-pointer at the buzzer. The teams went into the locker room for halftime, but the play went under review. Officials ruled that the shot shouldn’t have counted because Dončić stepped out of bounds with two seconds to go in the half.

In a strange sequence, the teams came out of the locker room after halftime and had to re-play the final two seconds of the second quarter after halftime. As if those circumstances weren’t bizarre enough, the Nuggets retained possession and then did this:

Denver forward Vlatko Cancar hit a three-pointer from half court. This one, of course, counted and resulted in consecutive buzzer-beaters on simultaneous plays, in the same quarter, separated by a halftime period.

We’re not sure fans will ever see anything quite like this again.

