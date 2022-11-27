With two minutes to play in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Spurs, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook grabbed an offensive rebound and went up for a layup underneath the basket when he took a shot from Spurs big man Zach Collins that caused blood to pour from his forehead.

After enduring the hard foul, Westbrook jumped up and made it known he took exception to the physical play before being pulled away by his Lakers teammates.

LeBron James quickly realized that Westbrook was bleeding profusely from his forehead, which was split open on the foul by Collins. James applied a towel to Westbrook’s face, which was covered in blood, as he helped his teammate off the floor.

The Lakers beat the Spurs, 143–138, for their second straight road win to improve to 7–11 on the season.

