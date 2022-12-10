Nets Without Eight Players, Including Durant, Irving vs. Pacers

After a slew of injuries ravaged the Nets lineup in recent weeks, the team announced a startling list of inactives ahead of Saturday’s road game against the Pacers.

Instead of headlining the marquee in Indiana, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be sidelined for the contest due to injury. Joining the star-studded trio on the bench will be sharpshooters Seth Curry and Joe Harris, who are both battling ankle injuries, forwards T.J. Warren (foot, injury management) and Royce O’Neal (personal reasons) and center Nic Claxton (hamstring).

Of the eight players, seven (minus Warren) round out the team’s list of top scorers, and are the only players on the roster who have averaged more than 20 minutes per game this season.

The contest will mark Durant’s first missed game of the season as the star forward manages issues with his right knee. The 34-year-old leads the NBA in minutes played (994), and ranks fifth in scoring with 30 points per game.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn addressed the need to lessen Durant’s minutes following Friday’s 120–116 road win over the Hawks.

“The minutes are adding up. We’ll always be smart in terms of short term, long term,” Vaughn said. “I’ll see how they [KD and Royce O’Neale] come from this game. If we can get through tomorrow, the schedule’s in our favor to get a little break.”

Irving will miss his eighth game of the season after being listed as out with left adductor tightness while Simmons, who played Friday after a four-game absence, is dealing with injuries to his left knee and calf.

To say Brooklyn will be short-handed for Saturday’s contest would be an understatement, but Vaughn will have to rely on his available players to get the job done. Forward Kessler Edwards and guard Cam Thomas are poised to see extra playing time and opportunities, alongside veterans Patty Mills, Markieff Morris and Yuta Watanabe and second-year players Day’Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr.

After concluding a 6–1 homestand with the win over Atlanta, the Nets (15–12) will now embark on a four-game road trip that will include games against the Wizards, Raptors and Pistons. Brooklyn currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and are 0.5 games ahead of Indiana (14–12) in the standings.