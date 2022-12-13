LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Sons’ Photo Goes Viral After Game

On the 20th anniversary of LeBron James’s debut on ESPN2 during his high school career at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, the Lakers star attended his two sons’ high school basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School. Like the game 20 years ago, this game was also broadcast on ESPN2.

The eldest James son, Bronny, is a senior and is being sought after by various collegiate programs. James’s youngest son, Bryce, is a sophomore on the team and just signed his first NIL deal on Monday.

James’s former Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony, who is now a free agent, attended the game with James to cheer on his son, Kiyan, who plays for the opposing team, Christ the King.

Anthony tweeted out a now viral photo of the five of them and captioned it “Legacies.” The photo represents two impressive generations of basketball.

Back in Feb. 2002, James and Anthony faced each other in a high school basketball game, and Anthony, who was a senior at the time, led his Oak Hill Academy team to a win. The tables turned on Monday night, though, as James’s sons secured a 62–51 win over Anthony’s son.

The game ended up creating another highlight reel for Bronny as he threw down multiple dunks in the game. Fans even drew a direct comparison from one of Bronny’s dunks to his father’s back in 2002.